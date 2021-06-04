Achmea Investment Management B.V. Grows Stake in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Achmea Investment Management B.V. lifted its position in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) by 8.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 154,983 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 12,266 shares during the period. Walmart makes up about 0.7% of Achmea Investment Management B.V.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Achmea Investment Management B.V.’s holdings in Walmart were worth $21,051,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Black Swift Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Walmart in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Greenhouse Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Walmart in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Albion Financial Group UT bought a new position in Walmart in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Walmart in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Perennial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Walmart in the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 29.21% of the company’s stock.

In related news, major shareholder Jim C. Walton sold 956,414 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.22, for a total value of $136,021,199.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 10,507,124 shares in the company, valued at $1,494,323,175.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Randall L. Stephenson purchased 7,725 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The stock was bought at an average price of $129.63 per share, with a total value of $1,001,391.75. Following the transaction, the director now owns 8,308 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,076,966.04. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 7,991,985 shares of company stock valued at $1,126,338,793. 50.43% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Citigroup raised their target price on Walmart from $172.00 to $179.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their target price on Walmart from $172.00 to $179.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Walmart in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $150.00 target price on the stock. MKM Partners raised their target price on Walmart from $141.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Walmart from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $149.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, May 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $162.20.

Shares of WMT stock traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $141.62. The stock had a trading volume of 23,946 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,863,023. Walmart Inc. has a one year low of $117.01 and a one year high of $153.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $139.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $398.58 billion, a PE ratio of 32.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.33 and a beta of 0.46.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The retailer reported $1.69 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.48. The company had revenue of $138.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $131.53 billion. Walmart had a return on equity of 19.92% and a net margin of 2.18%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.18 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Walmart Inc. will post 5.95 EPS for the current year.

Walmart declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback plan on Thursday, February 18th that allows the company to buyback $20.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the retailer to reacquire up to 5.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

About Walmart

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

