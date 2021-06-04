Achmea Investment Management B.V. Has $17.39 Million Position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Achmea Investment Management B.V. boosted its holdings in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 18.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 480,088 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 74,062 shares during the quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V.’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $17,393,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of PFE. Baystate Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Pfizer by 0.7% during the first quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 36,227 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,313,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares during the period. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 1.9% during the first quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 14,768 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $535,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. Detalus Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 1.0% during the first quarter. Detalus Advisors LLC now owns 27,333 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $990,000 after acquiring an additional 277 shares in the last quarter. Krilogy Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 2.3% during the first quarter. Krilogy Financial LLC now owns 12,390 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $449,000 after acquiring an additional 283 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Novak Financial Planning LLC raised its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 2.3% during the first quarter. Novak Financial Planning LLC now owns 12,933 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $469,000 after acquiring an additional 286 shares in the last quarter. 64.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE PFE traded up $0.43 during trading on Friday, hitting $39.40. The company had a trading volume of 183,450 shares, compared to its average volume of 30,879,818. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $38.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. Pfizer Inc. has a 12 month low of $31.61 and a 12 month high of $43.08. The company has a market capitalization of $220.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.74.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.15. Pfizer had a return on equity of 24.55% and a net margin of 22.09%. The firm had revenue of $14.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.41 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.80 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 44.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Pfizer Inc. will post 3.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 4th. Investors of record on Friday, May 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 6th. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 70.27%.

In related news, SVP Jennifer B. Damico sold 2,500 shares of Pfizer stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.82, for a total transaction of $102,050.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 13,748 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $561,193.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on PFE shares. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $45.00 target price on Pfizer and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 24th. TheStreet upgraded Pfizer from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Barclays increased their price objective on Pfizer from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Pfizer from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $40.00 price objective on Pfizer and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 24th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Pfizer currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.73.

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic and pain under the Eliquis, Chantix/Champix, and Premarin family brands; biologics, small molecules, immunotherapies, and biosimilars under the Ibrance, Xtandi, Sutent, Inlyta, Retacrit, Lorbrena, and Braftovi brands; and sterile injectable and anti-infective medicines under the Sulperazon, Medrol, Zithromax, Vfend, and Panzyga brands.

