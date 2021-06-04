Achmea Investment Management B.V. Has $19.95 Million Holdings in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS)

Achmea Investment Management B.V. cut its holdings in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) by 17.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 256,869 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 52,457 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley makes up 0.7% of Achmea Investment Management B.V.’s holdings, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Achmea Investment Management B.V.’s holdings in Morgan Stanley were worth $19,948,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AGF Investments Inc. raised its position in Morgan Stanley by 121.9% in the fourth quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 1,530,968 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $104,917,000 after purchasing an additional 841,171 shares during the last quarter. Bank of The West raised its position in Morgan Stanley by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Bank of The West now owns 186,549 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $12,785,000 after purchasing an additional 5,828 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp raised its position in Morgan Stanley by 159.1% in the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 824,731 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $56,520,000 after purchasing an additional 506,401 shares during the last quarter. Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co raised its position in Morgan Stanley by 21.5% in the fourth quarter. Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 32,911 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,255,000 after purchasing an additional 5,824 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership bought a new position in Morgan Stanley in the fourth quarter valued at about $134,196,000. 84.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MS has been the subject of several research reports. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Morgan Stanley from $87.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays increased their target price on Morgan Stanley from $95.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $98.00 price objective on shares of Morgan Stanley in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Morgan Stanley from $68.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Bank of America raised their price objective on Morgan Stanley from $92.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $78.26.

MS stock traded down $0.32 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $93.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 104,775 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,139,428. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.73. Morgan Stanley has a 12 month low of $44.44 and a 12 month high of $93.92. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $83.64. The company has a market capitalization of $173.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.57.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 15th. The financial services provider reported $2.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.47. Morgan Stanley had a return on equity of 15.44% and a net margin of 23.73%. The firm had revenue of $15.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.48 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.01 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 65.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Morgan Stanley will post 6.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 30th were paid a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 29th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.50%. Morgan Stanley’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.28%.

In other Morgan Stanley news, insider Daniel A. Simkowitz sold 73,162 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.06, for a total value of $5,857,349.72. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 267,915 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,449,274.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Morgan Stanley Profile

Morgan Stanley operates as a global financial services company. The firm provides investment banking products and services to its clients and customers including corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals. It operates through the following business segments: Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management.

