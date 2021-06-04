Achmea Investment Management B.V. Has $21.09 Million Stock Holdings in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Achmea Investment Management B.V. lifted its holdings in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 10.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 389,799 shares of the cable giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 38,140 shares during the quarter. Comcast comprises 0.7% of Achmea Investment Management B.V.’s holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Achmea Investment Management B.V.’s holdings in Comcast were worth $21,092,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CMCSA. Bogart Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of Comcast by 274.7% in the 1st quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 562 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 412 shares during the period. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Comcast in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Comcast in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. ADE LLC acquired a new position in Comcast during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Retirement Group LLC boosted its position in Comcast by 240.3% during the 1st quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 684 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 483 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.98% of the company’s stock.

CMCSA has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. TD Securities upped their price target on Comcast from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Citigroup upped their price target on Comcast from $59.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Comcast from $61.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Comcast in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $48.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their price objective on Comcast from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Comcast has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $61.86.

In other news, CEO Brian L. Roberts sold 709,673 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.20, for a total transaction of $39,173,949.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Kenneth J. Bacon sold 3,966 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.83, for a total value of $233,319.78. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 33,611 shares in the company, valued at $1,977,335.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 1.04% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

CMCSA traded up $0.33 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $56.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 78,933 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,155,730. Comcast Co. has a 52 week low of $37.77 and a 52 week high of $59.11. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $55.51. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The firm has a market cap of $259.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.29, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.03.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The cable giant reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $27.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.83 billion. Comcast had a return on equity of 13.75% and a net margin of 11.25%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.77 EPS. Analysts predict that Comcast Co. will post 2.91 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 7th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 6th. Comcast’s payout ratio is 38.31%.

About Comcast

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers cable services, including high-speed Internet, video, voice, wireless, and security and automation services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity brand, as well as sells advertising.

