Achmea Investment Management B.V. Has $32.91 Million Stock Holdings in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Achmea Investment Management B.V. lowered its stake in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) by 24.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 155,415 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 49,877 shares during the quarter. Visa makes up approximately 1.1% of Achmea Investment Management B.V.’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Achmea Investment Management B.V.’s holdings in Visa were worth $32,906,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Horan Securities Inc. boosted its position in Visa by 432.0% during the fourth quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 133 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the period. Cowa LLC bought a new position in Visa during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Syverson Strege & Co bought a new position in shares of Visa in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Greenhouse Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Visa in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Eukles Asset Management bought a new position in shares of Visa in the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.35% of the company’s stock.

Get Visa alerts:

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on V shares. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their price objective on shares of Visa from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Visa from $240.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Visa from $230.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Susquehanna raised their target price on shares of Visa from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Visa from $270.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the company. Visa has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $251.38.

In related news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of Visa stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.55, for a total value of $1,912,950.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 163,112 shares in the company, valued at $34,669,455.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, insider Rajat Taneja sold 31,750 shares of Visa stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.00, for a total transaction of $7,080,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 282,606 shares in the company, valued at approximately $63,021,138. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 137,626 shares of company stock worth $30,979,639. 0.19% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE V traded up $0.97 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $229.08. The stock had a trading volume of 34,009 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,810,112. The company has a current ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Visa Inc. has a 1 year low of $179.23 and a 1 year high of $237.50. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $225.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $446.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.13, a P/E/G ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.00.

Visa (NYSE:V) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The credit-card processor reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.12. Visa had a net margin of 49.93% and a return on equity of 33.86%. The company had revenue of $5.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.54 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.39 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Visa Inc. will post 5.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th were paid a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 13th. Visa’s payout ratio is 25.40%.

Visa Company Profile

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

Recommended Story: Are FAANG stocks a good investment?

Receive News & Ratings for Visa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Visa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.