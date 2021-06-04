Achmea Investment Management B.V. Has $9.44 Million Stock Position in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB)

Achmea Investment Management B.V. reduced its holdings in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB) by 7.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 67,907 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,582 shares during the quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V.’s holdings in Kimberly-Clark were worth $9,442,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. New England Research & Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 38.5% during the first quarter. New England Research & Management Inc. now owns 28,788 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,003,000 after buying an additional 8,000 shares during the period. Barry Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 98.5% during the first quarter. Barry Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,541 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,477,000 after buying an additional 5,232 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark during the fourth quarter worth $15,045,000. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Kimberly-Clark by 11.0% during the fourth quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,068,457 shares of the company’s stock worth $278,890,000 after acquiring an additional 205,737 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Surevest LLC boosted its stake in Kimberly-Clark by 12.1% during the fourth quarter. Surevest LLC now owns 25,514 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,440,000 after acquiring an additional 2,762 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.97% of the company’s stock.

KMB has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Kimberly-Clark from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $111.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $147.00 to $137.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price objective on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $122.00 to $123.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Kimberly-Clark from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $145.00 to $137.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $140.31.

NYSE KMB traded up $0.60 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $130.20. 24,922 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,418,538. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a 1 year low of $128.02 and a 1 year high of $160.16. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $134.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.12. The company has a market cap of $43.93 billion, a PE ratio of 19.43, a P/E/G ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 0.51.

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 22nd. The company reported $1.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.94 by ($0.14). Kimberly-Clark had a return on equity of 376.18% and a net margin of 12.06%. The company had revenue of $4.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.97 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.13 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 7.41 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 4th will be paid a $1.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 3rd. This represents a $4.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.50%. Kimberly-Clark’s payout ratio is 58.91%.

Kimberly-Clark Company Profile

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care and consumer tissue products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swimpants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Sweety, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Depend, Plenitud, Softex, Poise, and other brand names.

