Achmea Investment Management B.V. Increases Position in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

Achmea Investment Management B.V. lifted its position in shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) by 8.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 187,267 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 15,099 shares during the period. Achmea Investment Management B.V.’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $12,103,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in GILD. Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 19.3% during the 1st quarter. Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC now owns 954 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC raised its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 29,606 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,725,000 after buying an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Keystone Financial Group raised its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Keystone Financial Group now owns 4,217 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $246,000 after buying an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 20.6% during the 1st quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 989 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC raised its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 25.2% during the 1st quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 885 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. 77.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Gilead Sciences stock traded up $0.63 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $67.11. The company had a trading volume of 71,691 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,060,144. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $56.56 and a fifty-two week high of $79.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $84.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 289.06, a P/E/G ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 0.38. The company’s fifty day moving average is $66.28.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.06 by $0.02. Gilead Sciences had a net margin of 1.18% and a return on equity of 51.91%. The business had revenue of $6.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.78 billion. As a group, analysts expect that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 7.07 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.71 per share. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.23%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.06%.

In other news, Director Richard James Whitley sold 20,282 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.57, for a total transaction of $1,309,608.74. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 51,404 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,319,156.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Brett A. Pletcher sold 1,486 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.36, for a total transaction of $94,152.96. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 29,166 shares in the company, valued at $1,847,957.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on GILD shares. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Gilead Sciences from $65.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Gilead Sciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $69.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Gilead Sciences from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Redburn Partners raised shares of Gilead Sciences from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences from $81.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $99.22.

Gilead Sciences, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research, development, and commercialization of medicines in areas of unmet medical need. The firm’s primary areas of focus include human immunodeficiency virus, acquired immunodeficiency syndrome, liver diseases, hematology, oncology, and inflammation and respiratory diseases.

