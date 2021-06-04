Achmea Investment Management B.V. Lowers Position in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Achmea Investment Management B.V. reduced its holdings in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 7.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 60,348 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 5,041 shares during the quarter. Adobe accounts for 1.0% of Achmea Investment Management B.V.’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. Achmea Investment Management B.V.’s holdings in Adobe were worth $28,688,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Adobe in the fourth quarter valued at $2,359,174,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Adobe by 56.4% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 4,432,945 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $2,107,289,000 after purchasing an additional 1,599,406 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Adobe by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 37,765,781 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $18,887,420,000 after purchasing an additional 753,183 shares during the period. Clarus Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Adobe in the first quarter valued at $6,058,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Adobe by 8.2% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,714,823 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $3,358,218,000 after purchasing an additional 509,861 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.35% of the company’s stock.

In other Adobe news, EVP Abhay Parasnis sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $524.00, for a total value of $2,096,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 39,746 shares in the company, valued at $20,826,904. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director John E. Warnock sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $517.25, for a total transaction of $1,293,125.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 18,882 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,766,714.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 14,571 shares of company stock valued at $7,442,586. Insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on ADBE. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Adobe from $560.00 to $575.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on shares of Adobe from $610.00 to $560.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $523.00 price target on shares of Adobe in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $570.00 price target on shares of Adobe in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Mizuho began coverage on shares of Adobe in a report on Monday, May 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $600.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $552.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:ADBE traded up $10.46 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $503.60. 14,102 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,510,461. Adobe Inc. has a 52 week low of $382.00 and a 52 week high of $536.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.27. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $496.42. The stock has a market cap of $240.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.95.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 22nd. The software company reported $3.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.79 by $0.35. Adobe had a net margin of 40.68% and a return on equity of 36.30%. The company had revenue of $3.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.76 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.27 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Adobe Inc. will post 10.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. Its Digital Media segment provides tools and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, promote, and monetize their digital content. Its flagship product is Creative Cloud, a subscription service that allows customer to download and access the latest versions of its creative products.

