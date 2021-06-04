Achmea Investment Management B.V. Reduces Position in Magna International Inc. (NYSE:MGA)

Achmea Investment Management B.V. trimmed its stake in shares of Magna International Inc. (NYSE:MGA) (TSE:MG) by 2.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 107,410 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,151 shares during the quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V.’s holdings in Magna International were worth $9,459,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Meritage Portfolio Management lifted its position in Magna International by 21.3% during the 1st quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management now owns 63,805 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,617,000 after acquiring an additional 11,220 shares during the period. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Magna International by 24.5% during the 1st quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 203,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,954,000 after acquiring an additional 40,100 shares during the period. Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI acquired a new stake in shares of Magna International in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,839,000. Sigma Planning Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Magna International in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $214,000. Finally, Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec lifted its holdings in shares of Magna International by 440.6% in the 4th quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 4,460,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $315,456,000 after buying an additional 3,635,000 shares during the period. 58.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:MGA traded down $0.22 during trading on Friday, hitting $101.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 17,483 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,537,755. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Magna International Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $42.37 and a fifty-two week high of $103.37. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $94.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.85, a PEG ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.59.

Magna International (NYSE:MGA) (TSE:MG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $1.86 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.29. Magna International had a return on equity of 13.51% and a net margin of 3.25%. The business had revenue of $10.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.69 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.86 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 17.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Magna International Inc. will post 7.51 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 4th. Investors of record on Friday, May 21st will be paid a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 20th. Magna International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.25%.

Several analysts have recently commented on MGA shares. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Magna International from $108.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Barclays raised Magna International from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Magna International from $98.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. TD Securities lifted their price objective on Magna International from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Magna International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $100.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Magna International currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $89.47.

Magna International Inc designs, engineers, and manufactures components, assemblies, systems, subsystems, and modules for original equipment manufacturers of vehicles and light trucks worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Body Exteriors & Structures, Power & Vision, Seating Systems, and Complete Vehicles.

