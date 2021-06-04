Achmea Investment Management B.V. Sells 15,183 Shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Achmea Investment Management B.V. trimmed its stake in shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) by 4.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 353,169 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,183 shares during the period. The Procter & Gamble comprises about 1.7% of Achmea Investment Management B.V.’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. Achmea Investment Management B.V.’s holdings in The Procter & Gamble were worth $47,830,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Emerson Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Procter & Gamble during the first quarter worth $26,000. Greenhouse Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in The Procter & Gamble in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Luken Investment Analytics LLC acquired a new stake in The Procter & Gamble in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Flagship Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in The Procter & Gamble in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Grant Street Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in The Procter & Gamble in the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.97% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on PG shares. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $150.00 price target (down from $165.00) on shares of The Procter & Gamble in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of The Procter & Gamble from $153.00 to $148.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of The Procter & Gamble from $159.00 to $158.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of The Procter & Gamble from $165.00 to $155.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Citigroup downgraded shares of The Procter & Gamble from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $148.93.

Shares of PG stock traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $135.80. 103,038 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,634,734. The stock has a market cap of $332.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.02, a P/E/G ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $135.69. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 52 week low of $113.76 and a 52 week high of $146.92.

The Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The company reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.07. The Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 18.97% and a return on equity of 31.71%. The business had revenue of $18.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.17 EPS. The Procter & Gamble’s revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 23rd were paid a $0.8698 dividend. This is a boost from The Procter & Gamble’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 22nd. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.56%. The Procter & Gamble’s payout ratio is 67.97%.

In other news, CEO R. Alexandra Keith sold 12,668 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.99, for a total value of $1,748,057.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 29,017 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,004,055.83. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Ma. Fatima Francisco sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.00, for a total transaction of $405,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 308,563 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $41,656,005. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 2,219,280 shares of company stock valued at $299,094,832 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

The Procter & Gamble Company Profile

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North and Latin America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, India, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

