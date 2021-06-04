Achmea Investment Management B.V. Sells 4,308 Shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Achmea Investment Management B.V. cut its stake in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) by 2.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 208,662 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 4,308 shares during the quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V.’s holdings in Oracle were worth $14,642,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Norges Bank bought a new position in Oracle during the fourth quarter worth about $1,107,842,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in Oracle by 20.9% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 14,703,345 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $1,031,734,000 after acquiring an additional 2,539,796 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its position in Oracle by 2.9% during the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 14,341,957 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $1,006,375,000 after acquiring an additional 407,791 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Oracle by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 14,334,074 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $927,271,000 after acquiring an additional 303,342 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Oracle by 41.6% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 11,363,258 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $735,090,000 after buying an additional 3,340,696 shares in the last quarter. 45.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on ORCL. Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Oracle from $77.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Oracle from $68.75 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Oracle from $64.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Wedbush began coverage on shares of Oracle in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $54.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Oracle from $70.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $72.84.

NYSE ORCL traded up $2.14 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $83.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 127,763 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,294,559. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $76.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $240.00 billion, a PE ratio of 19.35, a P/E/G ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.79. Oracle Co. has a 52 week low of $50.91 and a 52 week high of $81.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.59, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a current ratio of 2.16.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 9th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.05. Oracle had a net margin of 32.32% and a return on equity of 116.15%. The firm had revenue of $10.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.07 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.97 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Oracle Co. will post 3.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 8th were issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. This is a positive change from Oracle’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 7th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.54%. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.99%.

In other Oracle news, Chairman Lawrence Joseph Ellison sold 1,125,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.71, for a total transaction of $88,548,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 1,139,857,353 shares in the company, valued at approximately $89,718,172,254.63. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Dorian Daley sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.99, for a total transaction of $6,699,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 100,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,699,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 9,433,000 shares of company stock valued at $699,611,560. Company insiders own 39.10% of the company’s stock.

About Oracle

Oracle Corporation provides products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle enterprise resource planning (ERP) cloud, Oracle enterprise and performance management cloud, Oracle supply chain management cloud, Oracle human capital management cloud, Oracle customer experience cloud, and NetSuite application suite.

