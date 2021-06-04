Achmea Investment Management B.V. Sells 44,169 Shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Achmea Investment Management B.V. reduced its stake in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 10.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 368,249 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 44,169 shares during the period. Intel comprises 0.8% of Achmea Investment Management B.V.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Achmea Investment Management B.V.’s holdings in Intel were worth $23,568,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Curi Capital bought a new position in Intel in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. JCIC Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Intel by 177.5% in the 1st quarter. JCIC Asset Management Inc. now owns 566 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 362 shares during the period. DB Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in Intel in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC bought a new position in Intel in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Simon Quick Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Intel by 75.0% in the 1st quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 700 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. 63.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Dion J. Weisler bought 4,464 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $56.00 per share, with a total value of $249,984.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 4,464 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $249,984. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Gregory M. Bryant sold 2,842 shares of Intel stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.83, for a total transaction of $164,352.86. Insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on INTC. Atlantic Securities reiterated an “underweight” rating and issued a $45.00 target price (down from $63.00) on shares of Intel in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Roth Capital increased their target price on shares of Intel from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Loop Capital increased their target price on shares of Intel from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Westpark Capital began coverage on shares of Intel in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Bank of America reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $62.00 target price on shares of Intel in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $62.82.

Intel stock traded up $1.08 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $57.32. The stock had a trading volume of 274,378 shares, compared to its average volume of 32,917,313. The stock has a market cap of $231.46 billion, a PE ratio of 12.64, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.61. Intel Co. has a 52 week low of $43.61 and a 52 week high of $68.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $59.94.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The chip maker reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $18.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.97 billion. Intel had a net margin of 23.93% and a return on equity of 27.59%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.45 EPS. Research analysts predict that Intel Co. will post 4.61 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 7th were paid a dividend of $0.3475 per share. This represents a $1.39 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 6th. Intel’s payout ratio is 26.23%.

Intel Profile

Intel Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells essential technologies for the cloud, smart, and connected devices for retail, industrial, and consumer uses worldwide. The company operates through DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, CCG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products comprising accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, and memory and storage products.

