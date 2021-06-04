Achmea Investment Management B.V. Sells 4,929 Shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Achmea Investment Management B.V. reduced its holdings in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) by 5.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 93,290 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 4,929 shares during the quarter. The Home Depot accounts for about 1.0% of Achmea Investment Management B.V.’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Achmea Investment Management B.V.’s holdings in The Home Depot were worth $28,476,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in HD. FMR LLC raised its position in The Home Depot by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 21,267,809 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $5,649,155,000 after purchasing an additional 372,183 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in The Home Depot in the fourth quarter valued at about $3,153,816,000. Morgan Stanley raised its position in The Home Depot by 10.6% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,028,573 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $2,929,410,000 after purchasing an additional 1,058,223 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in The Home Depot by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 10,917,691 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $2,899,957,000 after purchasing an additional 293,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in The Home Depot by 11.8% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 9,402,719 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $2,497,550,000 after purchasing an additional 991,241 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.48% of the company’s stock.

Get The Home Depot alerts:

Several research firms have commented on HD. Piper Sandler increased their target price on The Home Depot from $290.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Loop Capital increased their target price on The Home Depot from $350.00 to $370.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on The Home Depot from $319.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on The Home Depot from $377.00 to $386.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price objective on The Home Depot from $288.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $325.21.

The Home Depot stock traded down $1.38 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $310.05. The stock had a trading volume of 32,734 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,413,838. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.85, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.41. The Home Depot, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $234.31 and a fifty-two week high of $345.69. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $319.79. The stock has a market cap of $329.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.72, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.04.

The Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 17th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.86 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.08 by $0.78. The Home Depot had a return on equity of 5,575.49% and a net margin of 10.45%. The firm had revenue of $37.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.68 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.08 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 13.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 3rd will be given a dividend of $1.65 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 2nd. This represents a $6.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.13%. The Home Depot’s payout ratio is 54.86%.

The Home Depot declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback plan on Thursday, May 20th that authorizes the company to buyback $20.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the home improvement retailer to reacquire up to 5.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, EVP Matt Carey sold 113,138 shares of The Home Depot stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $316.00, for a total transaction of $35,751,608.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 78,594 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,835,704. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.18% of the stock is owned by insiders.

The Home Depot Company Profile

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, building materials, lawn and garden products, and dÃ©cor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

Further Reading: FTSE 100 Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD).

Receive News & Ratings for The Home Depot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Home Depot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.