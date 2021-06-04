Achmea Investment Management B.V. Sells 5,791 Shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

Achmea Investment Management B.V. decreased its position in shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) by 5.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 106,404 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 5,791 shares during the period. Accenture makes up approximately 1.0% of Achmea Investment Management B.V.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Achmea Investment Management B.V.’s holdings in Accenture were worth $29,394,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina grew its position in shares of Accenture by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 268,695 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $70,186,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Intrepid Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Accenture by 37.0% during the fourth quarter. Intrepid Capital Management Inc. now owns 12,595 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $3,290,000 after purchasing an additional 3,404 shares in the last quarter. Somerset Trust Co grew its position in shares of Accenture by 0.9% during the first quarter. Somerset Trust Co now owns 13,484 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $3,725,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Sompo Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of Accenture by 8.4% during the fourth quarter. Sompo Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 42,060 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $10,986,000 after purchasing an additional 3,270 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TPI Fund Managers Ltd grew its position in shares of Accenture by 2.3% during the first quarter. TPI Fund Managers Ltd now owns 33,087 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $9,140,000 after purchasing an additional 738 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Accenture stock traded up $2.53 on Friday, hitting $282.16. 4,317 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,028,628. The company has a 50 day moving average of $285.35. Accenture plc has a 52 week low of $194.83 and a 52 week high of $294.50. The stock has a market cap of $179.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.13, a PEG ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 1.09.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 17th. The information technology services provider reported $2.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.13. Accenture had a net margin of 11.95% and a return on equity of 28.53%. The firm had revenue of $12.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.83 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.91 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Accenture plc will post 8.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 15th were paid a $0.88 dividend. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 14th. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 47.18%.

In related news, insider Ellyn Shook sold 2,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $290.21, for a total value of $754,546.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 20,589 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,975,133.69. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Gianfranco Casati sold 3,675 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $286.33, for a total transaction of $1,052,262.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 28,418 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,136,925.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 30,629 shares of company stock valued at $8,721,835 in the last three months. 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research analysts recently commented on ACN shares. Morgan Stanley reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $305.00 price target on shares of Accenture in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Bank of America upgraded Accenture from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $300.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Accenture in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their price target on Accenture from $290.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, March 19th. Finally, Susquehanna lifted their price target on Accenture from $290.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, March 19th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $276.05.

Accenture Company Profile

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, interactive, and technology and operations services worldwide. The company also provides outsourcing services. It serves communications, media, high tech, software, and platform companies; banking, capital market, and insurance industries; and consumer goods, retail, travel services, industrial, and life science industries, as well as clients in health, public service, chemicals and natural resources, energy, and utilities sectors.

