Achmea Investment Management B.V. Takes Position in The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD)

Achmea Investment Management B.V. purchased a new stake in shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) (TSE:TD) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 150,857 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $9,837,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in The Toronto-Dominion Bank in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. RWM Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in The Toronto-Dominion Bank in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in The Toronto-Dominion Bank in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in The Toronto-Dominion Bank in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, RMR Wealth Builders bought a new stake in The Toronto-Dominion Bank in the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.21% of the company’s stock.

Get The Toronto-Dominion Bank alerts:

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$84.00 to C$85.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$82.00 to C$91.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$90.00 to C$96.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Desjardins upped their price objective on shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank from $79.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank from $83.00 to $86.50 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The Toronto-Dominion Bank has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $83.77.

Shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank stock traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $72.52. 24,073 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,817,113. The company has a market capitalization of $132.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $69.03. The Toronto-Dominion Bank has a fifty-two week low of $42.90 and a fifty-two week high of $73.85.

The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) (TSE:TD) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The bank reported $2.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.65. The Toronto-Dominion Bank had a net margin of 23.82% and a return on equity of 11.78%. The business had revenue of $10.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.80 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.85 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that The Toronto-Dominion Bank will post 5.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 9th will be paid a $0.6521 dividend. This represents a $2.61 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.60%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 8th. This is a positive change from The Toronto-Dominion Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. The Toronto-Dominion Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 62.16%.

About The Toronto-Dominion Bank

The Toronto-Dominion Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides various personal and commercial banking products and services in Canada and the United States. The company operates through three segments: Canadian Retail, U.S. Retail, and Wholesale Banking. It offers personal deposits, such as chequing, savings, and investment products; financing, investment, cash management, international trade, and day-to-day banking services to businesses; financing options to customers at point of sale for automotive and recreational vehicle purchases through auto dealer network; credit cards; point-of-sale payment solutions for large and small businesses; wealth and asset management products, and advice to retail and institutional clients; and property and casualty insurance, as well as life and health insurance products.

Further Reading: Trading Ex-Dividend Strategy

Receive News & Ratings for The Toronto-Dominion Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Toronto-Dominion Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.