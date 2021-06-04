ACI Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACIW) Holdings Raised by Swiss National Bank

Swiss National Bank increased its position in shares of ACI Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACIW) by 1.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 266,800 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned approximately 0.23% of ACI Worldwide worth $10,152,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ACIW. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in ACI Worldwide during the first quarter worth about $49,000. Strs Ohio grew its holdings in ACI Worldwide by 17.8% during the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 12,600 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $484,000 after acquiring an additional 1,900 shares during the period. Comerica Bank grew its holdings in ACI Worldwide by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 266,130 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $10,725,000 after acquiring an additional 12,646 shares during the period. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new position in ACI Worldwide during the fourth quarter worth about $123,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in ACI Worldwide by 27.6% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,340,372 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $89,941,000 after acquiring an additional 505,618 shares during the period. 95.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, insider Jeremy Wilmot sold 32,459 shares of ACI Worldwide stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.94, for a total value of $1,263,953.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 1.84% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ACIW opened at $38.78 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $39.22. The stock has a market cap of $4.58 billion, a PE ratio of 49.09 and a beta of 1.15. ACI Worldwide, Inc. has a 1-year low of $23.55 and a 1-year high of $43.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.34.

ACI Worldwide (NASDAQ:ACIW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The technology company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $285.19 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $276.65 million. ACI Worldwide had a return on equity of 16.17% and a net margin of 7.39%. ACI Worldwide’s revenue was down 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.21) EPS.

About ACI Worldwide

ACI Worldwide, Inc, a software company, develops, markets, installs, and supports a range of software products and solutions for facilitating electronic payments to banks, financial intermediaries, merchants, and billers worldwide. The company offers ACI Acquiring, a merchant management system to deliver digital innovation, improve fraud prevention, and reduce interchange fees; ACI Issuing, a digital payments issuing solution; and ACI Enterprise Payments Platform that provides payment processing and orchestration capabilities for digital payments.

