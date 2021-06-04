Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACRS) Insider Kamil Ali-Jackson Sells 9,492 Shares of Stock

Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACRS) insider Kamil Ali-Jackson sold 9,492 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.96, for a total transaction of $208,444.32. Following the sale, the insider now owns 122,196 shares in the company, valued at $2,683,424.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Kamil Ali-Jackson also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Aclaris Therapeutics alerts:

On Friday, May 7th, Kamil Ali-Jackson sold 5,416 shares of Aclaris Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.52, for a total transaction of $127,384.32.

On Monday, May 3rd, Kamil Ali-Jackson sold 15,000 shares of Aclaris Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.59, for a total transaction of $368,850.00.

On Wednesday, May 5th, Kamil Ali-Jackson sold 15,000 shares of Aclaris Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.98, for a total transaction of $359,700.00.

Shares of NASDAQ ACRS traded down $0.17 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $21.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 252,880 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,971,854. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 9.27 and a quick ratio of 9.27. Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1.26 and a fifty-two week high of $30.38. The company has a market cap of $1.13 billion, a PE ratio of -15.52 and a beta of 0.63. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.47.

Aclaris Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACRS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.57) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.30) by ($0.27). Aclaris Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 936.71% and a negative return on equity of 107.60%. On average, research analysts predict that Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Aclaris Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. HC Wainwright assumed coverage on shares of Aclaris Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ACRS. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of Aclaris Therapeutics by 85.6% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,515 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 1,621 shares during the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new stake in shares of Aclaris Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $90,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Aclaris Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at approximately $103,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Aclaris Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $141,000. Finally, Dorsey Wright & Associates increased its holdings in Aclaris Therapeutics by 135.0% during the first quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 6,110 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $154,000 after buying an additional 3,510 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.24% of the company’s stock.

About Aclaris Therapeutics

Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing a pipeline of novel, small molecule therapeutics to address the needs of patients with immuno-inflammatory diseases. The company has a multi-stage portfolio of drug candidates powered by a research and development engine exploring protein kinase regulation.

Recommended Story: Penny Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Aclaris Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aclaris Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.