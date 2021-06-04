Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) Shares Sold by Ruffer LLP

Ruffer LLP trimmed its stake in shares of Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) by 47.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,192 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,139 shares during the quarter. Ruffer LLP’s holdings in Activision Blizzard were worth $1,785,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ATVI. Ingalls & Snyder LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Activision Blizzard by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC now owns 87,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,164,000 after buying an additional 2,249 shares during the period. Bogart Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Activision Blizzard by 34.1% in the 1st quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 24,372 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,267,000 after buying an additional 6,199 shares during the period. CX Institutional lifted its holdings in shares of Activision Blizzard by 3,930.7% in the 1st quarter. CX Institutional now owns 40,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,790,000 after buying an additional 39,739 shares during the period. Standard Life Aberdeen plc lifted its holdings in shares of Activision Blizzard by 80.3% in the 1st quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 2,247,341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $209,024,000 after buying an additional 1,000,699 shares during the period. Finally, Harvest Volatility Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Activision Blizzard by 62.2% in the 1st quarter. Harvest Volatility Management LLC now owns 16,824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,565,000 after buying an additional 6,450 shares during the period. 85.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CFO Armin Zerza sold 23,723 shares of Activision Blizzard stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.86, for a total value of $2,250,363.78. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 162,438 shares in the company, valued at $15,408,868.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Peter J. Nolan bought 2,000 shares of Activision Blizzard stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $93.86 per share, for a total transaction of $187,720.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders bought 22,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,089,120. Company insiders own 0.77% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on ATVI. Citigroup raised their price target on Activision Blizzard from $83.00 to $110.00 in a report on Friday, February 19th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Activision Blizzard from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $101.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Raymond James reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Activision Blizzard in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Benchmark raised their price objective on Activision Blizzard from $118.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Activision Blizzard from $115.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $109.64.

Shares of NASDAQ:ATVI traded up $1.97 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $96.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 127,764 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,878,538. The firm has a market cap of $75.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 3.43 and a current ratio of 3.43. Activision Blizzard, Inc. has a 1 year low of $67.40 and a 1 year high of $104.53. The company’s 50 day moving average is $94.59.

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $2.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.77 billion. Activision Blizzard had a return on equity of 18.18% and a net margin of 26.95%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.65 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Activision Blizzard, Inc. will post 3.42 EPS for the current year.

About Activision Blizzard

Activision Blizzard, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and publishes interactive entertainment content and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Activision Publishing, Inc; Blizzard Entertainment, Inc; and King Digital Entertainment.

