Adamis Pharmaceuticals Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NASDAQ:ADMP)

Adamis Pharmaceuticals Co. (NASDAQ:ADMP) saw unusually large options trading on Thursday. Investors acquired 32,733 call options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 950% compared to the typical daily volume of 3,117 call options.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ADMP. GSA Capital Partners LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Adamis Pharmaceuticals by 825.9% in the 4th quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 516,203 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $250,000 after purchasing an additional 460,451 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Adamis Pharmaceuticals by 41.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,888,314 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,775,000 after purchasing an additional 554,762 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Adamis Pharmaceuticals by 92.9% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,076,975 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,012,000 after purchasing an additional 518,528 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Adamis Pharmaceuticals by 50.5% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 258,851 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $243,000 after purchasing an additional 86,863 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Adamis Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at $773,000. 8.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Adamis Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Adamis Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th.

Shares of NASDAQ:ADMP opened at $1.13 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $168.24 million, a P/E ratio of -1.77 and a beta of 1.31. Adamis Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $0.38 and a 1 year high of $2.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The business’s 50 day moving average is $0.80.

Adamis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ADMP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 14th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.18). The company had revenue of $3.64 million for the quarter. Adamis Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 176.31% and a negative net margin of 298.85%. Sell-side analysts predict that Adamis Pharmaceuticals will post -0.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Adamis Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Adamis Pharmaceuticals Corporation, a specialty biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes products in the therapeutic areas of allergy and respiratory disease in the United States. The company's product candidates comprise Symjepi Injection pre-filled syringe (PFS) for use in the emergency treatment of acute allergic reactions, including anaphylaxis; dry powder inhaler products consisting of fluticasone for the treatment of asthma; beclomethasone, a metered dose inhaler product for the asthma; and naloxone injection product candidates for the treatment of opioid overdose.

Featured Story: How are the companies in the S&P 500 selected?



Receive News & Ratings for Adamis Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adamis Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.