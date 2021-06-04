adidas (OTCMKTS:ADDDF) Stock Price Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average of $338.15

adidas AG (OTCMKTS:ADDDF) crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $338.15 and traded as high as $372.72. adidas shares last traded at $372.52, with a volume of 138 shares changing hands.

Separately, DZ Bank restated a “neutral” rating on shares of adidas in a research report on Thursday, March 11th.

adidas AG, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, distributes, and markets athletic and sports lifestyle products worldwide. The company operates through ten segments: Europe, North America Adidas, North America Reebok, Asia-Pacific, Russia/CIS, Latin America, Emerging Markets, Adidas Golf, Runtastic, and Other Centrally Managed Businesses.

