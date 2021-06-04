Adshares (ADS) Trading Up 29.6% Over Last Week

Adshares (CURRENCY:ADS) traded up 7.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on June 4th. During the last seven days, Adshares has traded up 29.6% against the U.S. dollar. Adshares has a total market capitalization of $7.77 million and $103,793.00 worth of Adshares was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Adshares coin can now be purchased for about $0.50 or 0.00001324 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Terra (LUNA) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.63 or 0.00017638 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.64 or 0.00009671 BTC.

Dimension Chain (EON) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001074 BTC.

Umbrella Network (UMB) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000594 BTC.

Apex (CPX) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0057 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Golos Blockchain (GLS) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Luna Coin (LUNA) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0068 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Xeonbit Token (XNS) traded 31.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0118 or 0.00000031 BTC.

The Smokehouse (SMOKE) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0047 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Crypxie (CPX) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.35 or 0.00009372 BTC.

Adshares Profile

Adshares (CRYPTO:ADS) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 28th, 2018. Adshares’ total supply is 38,758,206 coins and its circulating supply is 15,599,238 coins. Adshares’ official Twitter account is @adsharesNet and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Adshares is /r/adshares and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Adshares is adshares.net

According to CryptoCompare, “Adshares is the first 100% decentralized marketplace for programmatic advertising. The ecosystem connects publishers and advertisers and lets them make direct deals using ADS cryptocurrency. ADS is based on the ultra-fast blockchain, which was tested to process over 1M transfers per second – enough to support worldwide advertising network. More information can be found at https://adshares.net/. “

Adshares Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Adshares directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Adshares should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Adshares using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

