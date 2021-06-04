Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) Shares Sold by Vontobel Holding Ltd.

Vontobel Holding Ltd. lowered its stake in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) by 76.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 332,798 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 1,074,033 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd.’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $26,125,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of AMD. Hartford Financial Management Inc. grew its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 250.0% during the first quarter. Hartford Financial Management Inc. now owns 350 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the period. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Advanced Micro Devices during the first quarter worth about $27,000. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Advanced Micro Devices during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Oder Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Advanced Micro Devices during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Winch Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 287.1% during the first quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 391 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares during the period. 67.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Advanced Micro Devices alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Westpark Capital assumed coverage on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Summit Insights cut shares of Advanced Micro Devices from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Northland Securities upped their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $96.00 to $116.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, New Street Research restated a “sell” rating and issued a $70.00 target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $96.74.

In related news, EVP Rick Bergman sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.97, for a total value of $163,940.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 69,891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,728,965.27. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, SVP Forrest Eugene Norrod sold 81,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.02, for a total transaction of $6,847,630.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 377,260 shares in the company, valued at $31,697,385.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 406,782 shares of company stock valued at $32,480,713 in the last quarter. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock opened at $80.98 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $98.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 2.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a current ratio of 2.51. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a one year low of $48.42 and a one year high of $99.23. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $79.43.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $3.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.20 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 25.24% and a return on equity of 35.31%. The business’s revenue was up 92.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.18 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 1.9 EPS for the current year.

Advanced Micro Devices Profile

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Computing and Graphics; and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. Its products include x86 microprocessors as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units (GPUs), data center and professional GPUs, and development services; and server and embedded processors, and semi-custom System-on-Chip (SoC) products, development services, and technology for game consoles.

See Also: What Does a Sell-Side Analyst Rating Mean?

Receive News & Ratings for Advanced Micro Devices Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advanced Micro Devices and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.