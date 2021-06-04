Advanced Oncotherapy (LON:AVO) Stock Price Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average of $36.52

Shares of Advanced Oncotherapy plc (LON:AVO) crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 36.52 ($0.48) and traded as high as GBX 39 ($0.51). Advanced Oncotherapy shares last traded at GBX 36.50 ($0.48), with a volume of 494,368 shares trading hands.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.55. The business’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 36.52. The stock has a market cap of £127.53 million and a P/E ratio of -3.72.

Advanced Oncotherapy Company Profile (LON:AVO)

Advanced Oncotherapy plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in designing, assembling, selling, and maintaining proton-based radiotherapy systems for treatment of cancer. It is developing Linac Image Guided Hadron Technology, a proton therapy system for treating cancer. It has operations in the United Kingdom, Switzerland, and the United States.

