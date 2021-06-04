Adverum Biotechnologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADVM) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Adverum Biotechnologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADVM) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the eleven brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $11.00.

Several research firms have weighed in on ADVM. Truist Securities reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $9.00 price target (down from $30.00) on shares of Adverum Biotechnologies in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Truist cut shares of Adverum Biotechnologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $30.00 to $9.00 in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Chardan Capital reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $5.00 target price (down from $20.00) on shares of Adverum Biotechnologies in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Adverum Biotechnologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $5.00 target price on shares of Adverum Biotechnologies in a report on Monday, May 10th.

Get Adverum Biotechnologies alerts:

Adverum Biotechnologies stock remained flat at $$3.38 during trading hours on Friday. 22,320 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,853,587. The company has a market cap of $331.02 million, a PE ratio of -2.51 and a beta of 1.22. Adverum Biotechnologies has a 52-week low of $3.34 and a 52-week high of $26.98. The business’s 50 day moving average is $6.45.

Adverum Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:ADVM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.38) by $0.09. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Adverum Biotechnologies will post -1.47 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Laurent Fischer bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 24th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $9.88 per share, for a total transaction of $98,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 26,292 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $259,764.96. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 12.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Adverum Biotechnologies by 10.4% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 721,930 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $7,119,000 after buying an additional 68,046 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in Adverum Biotechnologies in the first quarter valued at approximately $251,000. Old Well Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Adverum Biotechnologies in the first quarter valued at approximately $182,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in Adverum Biotechnologies by 349.9% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 10,163 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $100,000 after buying an additional 7,904 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Adverum Biotechnologies by 7.9% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 428,495 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $4,225,000 after buying an additional 31,267 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.34% of the company’s stock.

About Adverum Biotechnologies

Adverum Biotechnologies, Inc, a clinical-stage gene therapy company, develops gene therapy product candidates to treat ocular and rare diseases. Its lead product candidate is ADVM-022, a single intravitreal injection gene therapy candidate used for the treatment of patients with chronic retinal diseases, including wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema.

Featured Article: Why are analyst ratings important in trading stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Adverum Biotechnologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adverum Biotechnologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.