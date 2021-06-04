Advisors Asset Management Inc. Buys 12,302 Shares of MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM)

Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) by 75.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 28,615 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,302 shares during the quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in MGM Resorts International were worth $1,087,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MGM. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of MGM Resorts International in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Exane Derivatives purchased a new position in MGM Resorts International in the first quarter worth $34,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. purchased a new position in MGM Resorts International in the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Valley Brook Capital Group bought a new position in MGM Resorts International in the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of MGM Resorts International during the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.45% of the company’s stock.

MGM opened at $42.55 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $40.56. MGM Resorts International has a 52 week low of $14.65 and a 52 week high of $43.90. The company has a current ratio of 3.86, a quick ratio of 3.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The company has a market capitalization of $20.87 billion, a PE ratio of -9.76 and a beta of 2.44.

MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported ($0.68) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.86) by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $1.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.55 billion. MGM Resorts International had a negative return on equity of 17.93% and a negative net margin of 47.65%. The company’s revenue was down 27.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.64 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that MGM Resorts International will post -1.71 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 10th will be issued a $0.002 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 9th. This represents a $0.01 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.02%. MGM Resorts International’s payout ratio is -0.25%.

In related news, CEO William Hornbuckle sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.13, for a total transaction of $1,525,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 217,923 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,309,403.99. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Daniel J. Taylor sold 16,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.00, for a total value of $713,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 143,786 shares of company stock worth $5,813,294. 5.09% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of MGM Resorts International from $45.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on MGM Resorts International from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded MGM Resorts International from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $47.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of MGM Resorts International from $35.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of MGM Resorts International from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $35.67.

MGM Resorts International, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates casino, hotel, and entertainment resorts in the United States and Macau. The company operates through three segments: Las Vegas Strip Resorts, Regional Operations, and MGM China. Its casino resorts offer gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment, retail, and other resort amenities.

