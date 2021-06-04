Advisors Asset Management Inc. Buys 18,403 Shares of Reynolds Consumer Products Inc. (NASDAQ:REYN)

Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Reynolds Consumer Products Inc. (NASDAQ:REYN) by 112.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 34,738 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,403 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Reynolds Consumer Products were worth $1,034,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in REYN. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in Reynolds Consumer Products by 22.7% in the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,041 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 378 shares in the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Reynolds Consumer Products in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $81,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of Reynolds Consumer Products by 167.5% during the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 1,967 shares in the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Reynolds Consumer Products in the first quarter worth $135,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG purchased a new position in Reynolds Consumer Products during the fourth quarter valued at $205,000. 27.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Reynolds Consumer Products stock opened at $30.32 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $30.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.36 billion, a PE ratio of 15.55 and a beta of 0.37. Reynolds Consumer Products Inc. has a 52-week low of $27.27 and a 52-week high of $36.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 2.29 and a quick ratio of 1.09.

Reynolds Consumer Products (NASDAQ:REYN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36. Reynolds Consumer Products had a net margin of 12.49% and a return on equity of 27.14%. The company had revenue of $757.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $763.88 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.30 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Reynolds Consumer Products Inc. will post 1.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 13th were given a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 12th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.03%. Reynolds Consumer Products’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.70%.

In other Reynolds Consumer Products news, insider Stephen C. Estes bought 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $31.26 per share, with a total value of $46,890.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 3,701 shares in the company, valued at $115,693.26. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on REYN. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Reynolds Consumer Products from $35.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Reynolds Consumer Products from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th.

About Reynolds Consumer Products

Reynolds Consumer Products Inc produces and sells products in cooking, waste and storage, and tableware product categories in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Reynolds Cooking & Baking, Hefty Waste & Storage, Hefty Tableware, and Presto Products. The Reynolds Cooking & Baking segment produces foil, disposable aluminum pans, parchment paper, freezer paper, wax paper, plastic wrap, baking cups, oven bags, and slow cooker liners under the Reynolds Wrap, Reynolds KITCHENS, and E-Z Foil brands in the United States, as well as under the ALCAN brand in Canada and under the Diamond brand internationally.

