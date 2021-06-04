Advisors Asset Management Inc. Has $1 Million Stock Position in Lindsay Co. (NYSE:LNN)

Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Lindsay Co. (NYSE:LNN) by 34.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,024 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,545 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.06% of Lindsay worth $1,004,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Lindsay in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Lindsay in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Veriti Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lindsay in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $61,000. USA Financial Portformulas Corp acquired a new stake in Lindsay during the first quarter worth approximately $64,000. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Lindsay by 82.7% during the 4th quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 678 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $87,000 after acquiring an additional 307 shares during the period. 88.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Lindsay from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $172.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th.

Lindsay stock opened at $167.82 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 3.27 and a quick ratio of 2.21. Lindsay Co. has a 52 week low of $83.00 and a 52 week high of $179.10. The firm has a market cap of $1.82 billion, a PE ratio of 41.85 and a beta of 0.33. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $165.09.

Lindsay (NYSE:LNN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 5th. The industrial products company reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $143.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $132.50 million. Lindsay had a net margin of 8.69% and a return on equity of 13.95%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 26.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.51 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Lindsay Co. will post 3.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th were given a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.79%. This is a positive change from Lindsay’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. Lindsay’s payout ratio is currently 37.08%.

Lindsay Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides water management and road infrastructure products and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Irrigation and Infrastructure. The Irrigation segment manufactures and markets center pivot, lateral move irrigation systems, and irrigation controls under the Zimmatic brand; hose reel travelers under the Perrot and Greenfield brands; and chemical injection systems, variable rate irrigation systems, flow meters, weather stations, soil moisture sensors, and remote monitoring and control systems under the GrowSmart brand.

