Advisors Asset Management Inc. Raises Holdings in Progress Software Co. (NASDAQ:PRGS)

Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Progress Software Co. (NASDAQ:PRGS) by 90.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 23,607 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,179 shares during the quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. owned 0.05% of Progress Software worth $1,040,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of PRGS. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Progress Software in the first quarter worth $28,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in Progress Software in the fourth quarter valued at about $48,000. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Progress Software during the fourth quarter worth about $68,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Progress Software by 44.7% in the first quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 1,648 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $158,000 after buying an additional 509 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Progress Software during the 1st quarter valued at about $164,000. 92.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Progress Software alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ PRGS opened at $45.34 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. Progress Software Co. has a fifty-two week low of $34.05 and a fifty-two week high of $49.23. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $44.67. The firm has a market cap of $2.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.51 and a beta of 1.26.

Progress Software (NASDAQ:PRGS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 24th. The software maker reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $131.78 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $121.39 million. Progress Software had a return on equity of 36.46% and a net margin of 17.09%. The business’s revenue was up 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.76 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Progress Software Co. will post 2.92 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be given a dividend of $0.175 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 28th. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.54%. Progress Software’s payout ratio is 26.12%.

In other Progress Software news, SVP Jeremy Segal sold 761 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.62, for a total transaction of $33,194.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Progress Software from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 27th.

Progress Software Profile

Progress Software Corporation develops business applications. The company operates through three segments: OpenEdge, Data Connectivity and Integration, and Application Development and Deployment. The OpenEdge segment offers Progress OpenEdge, a development software, which builds multi-language applications for secure deployment across various platforms and devices, as well as cloud; Progress Corticon, a business rules management system that enables applications with decision automation and change process, and decision-related insight capabilities; Progress Kinvey, a platform for building enterprise applications; MOVEit that provides secure collaboration and automated file transfers of critical business information; and WhatsUp Gold, a network monitoring solution.

Featured Story: Capital Gains Distribution

Receive News & Ratings for Progress Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Progress Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.