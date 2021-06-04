Advisors Asset Management Inc. Sells 911 Shares of Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG)

Advisors Asset Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG) by 10.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,921 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 911 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Packaging Co. of America were worth $1,065,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Valley Brook Capital Group acquired a new position in shares of Packaging Co. of America in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. tru Independence LLC bought a new position in Packaging Co. of America in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of Packaging Co. of America in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its position in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 878.3% during the first quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 225 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. raised its holdings in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 48.7% during the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 223 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.62% of the company’s stock.

Packaging Co. of America stock opened at $146.08 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 3.55 and a quick ratio of 2.55. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $145.20. The company has a market capitalization of $13.88 billion, a PE ratio of 28.64, a P/E/G ratio of 4.17 and a beta of 0.90. Packaging Co. of America has a 52 week low of $92.01 and a 52 week high of $156.54.

Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The industrial products company reported $1.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by $0.29. Packaging Co. of America had a return on equity of 17.85% and a net margin of 7.19%. The business had revenue of $1.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.71 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.50 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Packaging Co. of America will post 7.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.74%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th. Packaging Co. of America’s dividend payout ratio is presently 69.20%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on PKG shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Packaging Co. of America from $128.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Packaging Co. of America from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Packaging Co. of America from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Packaging Co. of America from $131.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $137.20.

In other Packaging Co. of America news, SVP Charles J. Carter sold 9,161 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.57, for a total transaction of $1,416,015.77. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 39,572 shares in the company, valued at $6,116,644.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Packaging Corporation of America manufactures and sells containerboard and corrugated packaging products in the United States. The company operates through Packaging and Paper segments. The Packaging segment offers various containerboard and corrugated packaging products, such as conventional shipping containers used to protect and transport manufactured goods; multi-color boxes and displays that help to merchandise the packaged product in retail locations; and honeycomb protective packaging products, as well as packaging for meat, fresh fruit and vegetables, processed food, beverages, and other industrial and consumer products.

