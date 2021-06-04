AdvisorShares Investments LLC Grows Position in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW)

AdvisorShares Investments LLC boosted its holdings in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) by 8.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,677 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 288 shares during the quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $1,839,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of ServiceNow by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,090,360 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $8,856,615,000 after buying an additional 64,730 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of ServiceNow in the fourth quarter valued at $1,026,748,000. Tiger Global Management LLC increased its position in shares of ServiceNow by 10.3% in the fourth quarter. Tiger Global Management LLC now owns 1,643,000 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $904,356,000 after buying an additional 154,100 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. increased its position in shares of ServiceNow by 154.8% in the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,376,122 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $757,459,000 after buying an additional 836,019 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swedbank increased its position in shares of ServiceNow by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. Swedbank now owns 1,285,229 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $703,509,000 after buying an additional 77,763 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.69% of the company’s stock.

Get ServiceNow alerts:

NOW has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup initiated coverage on ServiceNow in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $665.00 price target for the company. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $610.00 price objective on shares of ServiceNow in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Mizuho decreased their price objective on ServiceNow from $610.00 to $590.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on ServiceNow from $595.00 to $591.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, TheStreet raised ServiceNow from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $602.97.

Shares of NYSE NOW traded up $3.84 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $463.04. The stock had a trading volume of 10,997 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,597,756. The company has a market cap of $91.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 612.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 14.03 and a beta of 0.93. ServiceNow, Inc. has a 1-year low of $367.03 and a 1-year high of $598.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The business has a fifty day moving average of $501.54.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The information technology services provider reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.34 billion. ServiceNow had a return on equity of 9.32% and a net margin of 3.15%. The company’s revenue was up 30.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.05 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 1.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Teresa Briggs sold 546 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $508.00, for a total transaction of $277,368.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 932 shares in the company, valued at approximately $473,456. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Paul Edward Chamberlain sold 75 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $521.00, for a total value of $39,075.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 9,424 shares in the company, valued at $4,909,904. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 17,964 shares of company stock worth $9,148,846 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

ServiceNow Company Profile

ServiceNow, Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that defines, structures, consolidates, manages, and automates services for enterprises worldwide. It operates the Now platform that offers workflow automation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, performance analytics, electronic service catalogs and portals, configuration management systems, data benchmarking, encryption, and collaboration and development tools.

Featured Article: What are the advantages to having securities held in street name?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NOW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW).

Receive News & Ratings for ServiceNow Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ServiceNow and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.