AdvisorShares Investments LLC Has $2.11 Million Stake in EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM)

AdvisorShares Investments LLC increased its position in EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM) by 5.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,327 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 252 shares during the quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC’s holdings in EPAM Systems were worth $2,113,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of EPAM Systems by 53.7% in the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 63 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 22 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of EPAM Systems by 58.6% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 92 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the period. JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of EPAM Systems by 126.8% in the first quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 93 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of EPAM Systems by 66.2% in the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 113 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the period. Finally, Baillie Gifford & Co. acquired a new position in shares of EPAM Systems in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. 91.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Arkadiy Dobkin sold 42,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $482.88, for a total value of $20,522,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,361,893 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $657,630,891.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Jason D. Peterson sold 3,429 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $445.54, for a total value of $1,527,756.66. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 11,154 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,969,553.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 59,381 shares of company stock worth $28,479,569 over the last ninety days. 4.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several analysts recently commented on EPAM shares. VTB Capital reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $425.00 target price on shares of EPAM Systems in a report on Monday, April 19th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on EPAM Systems from $507.00 to $517.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Citigroup upped their target price on EPAM Systems from $415.00 to $440.00 in a report on Friday, February 19th. Barclays upped their target price on EPAM Systems from $450.00 to $521.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on EPAM Systems from $395.00 to $440.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $445.50.

Shares of EPAM Systems stock traded up $6.31 on Friday, reaching $481.30. 30,508 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 317,254. The firm has a market cap of $27.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 79.30, a P/E/G ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 1.38. EPAM Systems, Inc. has a 52 week low of $221.41 and a 52 week high of $490.62. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $445.92. The company has a quick ratio of 4.32, a current ratio of 4.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The information technology services provider reported $1.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.42. EPAM Systems had a return on equity of 18.17% and a net margin of 12.57%. The company had revenue of $780.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $763.88 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.43 earnings per share. EPAM Systems’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that EPAM Systems, Inc. will post 6.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

EPAM Systems, Inc provides digital platform engineering and software development services in North America, Europe, Russia, Belarus, Kazakhstan, Ukraine, Georgia, East Asia, Southeast Asia, and Australia. The company offers engineering services, including requirements analysis and platform selection, customization, cross-platform migration, implementation, and integration; infrastructure management services, such as software development, testing, and maintenance with private, public, and mobile infrastructures for application, database, network, server, storage, and systems operations management, as well as monitoring, incident notification, and resolution services; and maintenance and support services.

