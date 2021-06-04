AdvisorShares Investments LLC Has $2.66 Million Position in ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS)

AdvisorShares Investments LLC increased its position in ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS) by 7.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,822 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 568 shares during the period. ANSYS accounts for 0.3% of AdvisorShares Investments LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. AdvisorShares Investments LLC’s holdings in ANSYS were worth $2,656,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ANSS. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in ANSYS by 334.9% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 516,506 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $187,904,000 after buying an additional 397,729 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in ANSYS during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $133,527,000. Ownership Capital B.V. grew its holdings in ANSYS by 28.2% during the fourth quarter. Ownership Capital B.V. now owns 1,391,636 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $126,959,000 after purchasing an additional 306,306 shares during the last quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd acquired a new position in ANSYS during the first quarter valued at approximately $102,220,000. Finally, Parnassus Investments CA grew its holdings in ANSYS by 482.7% during the first quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 353,539 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $120,048,000 after purchasing an additional 292,862 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.88% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ ANSS traded up $7.17 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $336.47. 698 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 476,536. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.38, a PEG ratio of 5.02 and a beta of 1.21. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $348.41. ANSYS, Inc. has a 12 month low of $265.68 and a 12 month high of $413.19. The company has a current ratio of 2.66, a quick ratio of 2.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

ANSYS (NASDAQ:ANSS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The software maker reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $372.15 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $352.75 million. ANSYS had a return on equity of 12.80% and a net margin of 26.46%. Equities analysts expect that ANSYS, Inc. will post 5.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Richard S. Mahoney sold 3,467 shares of ANSYS stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $369.16, for a total value of $1,279,877.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 37,947 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,008,514.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Shane Emswiler sold 1,130 shares of ANSYS stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $307.47, for a total value of $347,441.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 24,743 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,607,730.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 7,597 shares of company stock valued at $2,695,859. Company insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

ANSS has been the topic of several analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on ANSYS in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. They set a “hold” rating and a $365.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on ANSYS from $413.00 to $392.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 26th. Bank of America assumed coverage on ANSYS in a report on Monday, April 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ANSYS from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $392.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on ANSYS from $380.00 to $360.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. ANSYS presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $315.88.

ANSYS, Inc develops and markets engineering simulation software and services worldwide. The company offers ANSYS Workbench, a framework upon which its engineering simulation technologies are built; multiphysics software to simulate the interactions between structures, heat transfer, fluids, and electronics in a unified engineering simulation environment; high-performance computing product suite; and structural analysis product suite that provides simulation tools for product design and optimization.

