AdvisorShares Investments LLC Has $2 Million Holdings in NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR)

AdvisorShares Investments LLC lifted its holdings in NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR) by 9.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 425 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the period. AdvisorShares Investments LLC’s holdings in NVR were worth $2,002,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in NVR by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 16,881 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $68,873,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in NVR by 7.0% during the 1st quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 114,308 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $538,497,000 after acquiring an additional 7,505 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in NVR by 130.9% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,412 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $16,074,000 after acquiring an additional 1,934 shares during the last quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in NVR during the 4th quarter worth $563,000. Finally, Barclays PLC lifted its position in NVR by 186.3% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 7,603 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $31,020,000 after acquiring an additional 4,947 shares during the last quarter. 82.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE NVR traded up $6.96 on Friday, reaching $4,754.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 47 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,234. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.16 and a beta of 1.01. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $4,875.61. NVR, Inc. has a 52 week low of $3,050.00 and a 52 week high of $5,308.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 3.63 and a current ratio of 5.73.

NVR (NYSE:NVR) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The construction company reported $63.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $63.01 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $1.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.09 billion. NVR had a net margin of 12.59% and a return on equity of 33.36%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $44.96 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that NVR, Inc. will post 320.37 EPS for the current year.

NVR announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback program on Wednesday, May 5th that permits the company to buyback $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the construction company to purchase up to 2.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of NVR in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. They set a “peer perform” rating for the company. KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of NVR in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $5,450.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $5,290.00 price objective on shares of NVR in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of NVR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5,068.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of NVR in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $5,000.00 price objective for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $5,273.20.

NVR, Inc operates as a homebuilder in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Homebuilding and Mortgage Banking. It primarily constructs and sells single-family detached homes, townhomes, and condominium buildings under the Ryan Homes, NVHomes, and Heartland Homes names. The company markets its Ryan Homes products to first-time and first-time move-up buyers, and NVHomes and Heartland Homes products to move-up and luxury buyers.

