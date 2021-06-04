AdvisorShares Investments LLC Increases Holdings in Cronos Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CRON)

AdvisorShares Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Cronos Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CRON) by 685.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 234,354 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 204,514 shares during the period. AdvisorShares Investments LLC owned about 0.06% of Cronos Group worth $2,217,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CRON. Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cronos Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Cronos Group by 27.6% in the 4th quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 4,278 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 925 shares during the period. Credit Agricole S A increased its stake in Cronos Group by 85.5% in the 4th quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 4,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. purchased a new position in Cronos Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new position in Cronos Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $52,000. 13.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have commented on CRON shares. Bank of America started coverage on Cronos Group in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. They issued an “underperform” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cronos Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Raymond James set a $11.00 price objective on Cronos Group and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. CIBC lowered Cronos Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $8.00 to $12.50 in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $8.00 price objective on shares of Cronos Group in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.00.

In other Cronos Group news, Director Jason Marc Adler sold 452,810 shares of Cronos Group stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.65, for a total transaction of $4,822,426.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,562,426 shares in the company, valued at $59,239,836.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Chairman Michael Ryan Gorenstein sold 604,411 shares of Cronos Group stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.35, for a total value of $6,255,653.85. Insiders have sold 1,956,980 shares of company stock worth $20,125,703 over the last 90 days. 5.52% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ CRON traded up $0.14 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $8.70. 99,648 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,978,400. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 4.21 and a current ratio of 4.36. Cronos Group Inc. has a 52 week low of $4.91 and a 52 week high of $15.83. The company has a market capitalization of $3.23 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.84 and a beta of 1.80. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $8.21.

Cronos Group (NASDAQ:CRON) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.44) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.35). Cronos Group had a negative net margin of 610.02% and a negative return on equity of 11.39%. The firm had revenue of $14.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.19 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.20 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 57.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Cronos Group Inc. will post -0.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cronos Group Inc operates as a cannabinoid company. It manufactures, markets, and distributes hemp-derived supplements and cosmetic products through e-commerce, retail, and hospitality partner channels under the Lord Jones and Happy Dance brands in the United States. The company is also involved in the cultivation, manufacture, and marketing of cannabis and cannabis-derived products for the medical and adult-use markets.

