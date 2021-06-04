AdvisorShares Investments LLC Increases Stake in Intec Pharma Ltd (NASDAQ:NTEC)

AdvisorShares Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Intec Pharma Ltd (NASDAQ:NTEC) by 435.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 443,008 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 360,247 shares during the quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC owned about 12.33% of Intec Pharma worth $1,936,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Intec Pharma during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Intec Pharma by 109.8% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 37,200 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $128,000 after acquiring an additional 19,466 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP boosted its position in shares of Intec Pharma by 206.5% during the 1st quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 46,917 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $205,000 after acquiring an additional 31,611 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Intec Pharma during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $229,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

NTEC traded up $0.04 during trading on Friday, reaching $3.78. The company had a trading volume of 621 shares, compared to its average volume of 970,212. The company has a market capitalization of $13.58 million and a PE ratio of -1.03. The business’s 50 day moving average is $3.98. Intec Pharma Ltd has a 52 week low of $2.20 and a 52 week high of $15.82.

Intec Pharma (NASDAQ:NTEC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 17th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.96) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.87) by ($0.09). As a group, equities analysts expect that Intec Pharma Ltd will post 2.99 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Intec Pharma from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.00.

Intec Pharma Ltd, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing drugs based on its proprietary Accordion Pill platform technology in Israel. Its Accordion Pill is an oral drug delivery system that is designed to enhance the efficacy and safety of existing drugs and drugs in development by utilizing a gastric retention and specific release mechanism.

