AdvisorShares Investments LLC Lowers Holdings in Five9, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN)

AdvisorShares Investments LLC decreased its position in Five9, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN) by 10.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 10,385 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 1,155 shares during the period. AdvisorShares Investments LLC’s holdings in Five9 were worth $1,623,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Five9 by 12.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,066,902 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $635,776,000 after buying an additional 449,754 shares during the period. Wasatch Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Five9 by 1.7% during the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 2,827,659 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $442,048,000 after buying an additional 47,097 shares during the period. Oak Ridge Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Five9 by 819.3% during the first quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC now owns 1,077,663 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $168,471,000 after buying an additional 960,440 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in Five9 by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,050,848 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $183,267,000 after buying an additional 64,227 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Five9 by 17.3% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 647,111 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $112,857,000 after buying an additional 95,578 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.91% of the company’s stock.

FIVN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Craig Hallum upped their target price on Five9 from $163.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Truist upped their price target on Five9 from $165.00 to $215.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Five9 from $170.00 to $209.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Northland Securities increased their price objective on Five9 from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on Five9 in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. They set an “underperform” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $198.44.

In other Five9 news, Director Robert Zollars sold 29,759 shares of Five9 stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.93, for a total transaction of $4,997,428.87. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 31,543 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,297,015.99. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director Michael J. Burdiek sold 1,000 shares of Five9 stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.00, for a total value of $172,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 15,248 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,622,656. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 78,950 shares of company stock valued at $13,216,120 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

FIVN stock traded down $1.11 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $158.65. The stock had a trading volume of 6,399 shares, compared to its average volume of 734,091. The firm has a market cap of $10.64 billion, a PE ratio of -225.01 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a current ratio of 6.50, a quick ratio of 6.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.42. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $170.31. Five9, Inc. has a 52-week low of $92.50 and a 52-week high of $201.75.

Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The software maker reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.35. Five9 had a positive return on equity of 0.23% and a negative net margin of 9.84%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Five9, Inc. will post -0.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Five9 Profile

Five9, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud software for contact centers in the United States and internationally. The company offers virtual contact center cloud platform that delivers a suite of applications, which enables the breadth of contact center-related customer service, sales, and marketing functions.

