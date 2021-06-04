AdvisorShares Investments LLC Purchases 108 Shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG)

AdvisorShares Investments LLC lifted its position in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) by 8.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,398 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC’s holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill were worth $1,986,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CMG. Black Swift Group LLC bought a new position in Chipotle Mexican Grill during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Chipotle Mexican Grill during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new position in Chipotle Mexican Grill during the first quarter worth about $31,000. Childress Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Chipotle Mexican Grill during the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in Chipotle Mexican Grill during the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.54% of the company’s stock.

CMG has been the subject of a number of research reports. Stephens upgraded shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $1,600.00 to $1,700.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Truist Securiti increased their price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,700.00 to $1,750.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,725.00 to $1,800.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Cowen lowered their price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,900.00 to $1,850.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,450.00 to $1,530.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,665.77.

In related news, insider Scott Boatwright sold 1,763 shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill stock in a transaction on Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,559.84, for a total value of $2,749,997.92. Following the sale, the insider now owns 17,271 shares in the company, valued at $26,939,996.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Brian R. Niccol sold 4,757 shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,311.22, for a total transaction of $6,237,473.54. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 47,044 shares in the company, valued at approximately $61,685,033.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 10,755 shares of company stock worth $15,207,834. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill stock traded down $2.53 on Friday, hitting $1,330.51. The stock had a trading volume of 2,298 shares, compared to its average volume of 285,184. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. has a one year low of $964.50 and a one year high of $1,579.52. The firm has a market cap of $37.45 billion, a PE ratio of 93.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 1.35. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $1,429.95.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The restaurant operator reported $5.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.92 by $0.44. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a net margin of 6.44% and a return on equity of 19.45%. The firm had revenue of $1.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.74 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $3.08 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 23.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. will post 24.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. As of December 31, 2020, it owned and operated 2,724 Chipotle restaurants in the United States, 40 international Chipotle restaurants, and 4 non-Chipotle restaurants. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, California.

