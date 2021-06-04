AdvisorShares Investments LLC Takes $2.03 Million Position in MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM)

AdvisorShares Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 53,351 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,027,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in MGM. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its holdings in shares of MGM Resorts International by 58,288,970.0% during the fourth quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 5,828,907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $183,669,000 after purchasing an additional 5,828,897 shares during the period. Steadfast Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of MGM Resorts International during the fourth quarter valued at about $177,891,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of MGM Resorts International during the fourth quarter valued at about $160,286,000. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of MGM Resorts International by 63.0% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,763,285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $213,110,000 after purchasing an additional 2,613,254 shares during the period. Finally, National Pension Service acquired a new position in shares of MGM Resorts International during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,208,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.45% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on MGM. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of MGM Resorts International from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Roth Capital upped their target price on shares of MGM Resorts International from $20.00 to $27.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Bank of America upgraded shares of MGM Resorts International from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Truist upped their target price on shares of MGM Resorts International from $38.00 to $43.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Argus upgraded shares of MGM Resorts International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, March 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.67.

In related news, Director Daniel J. Taylor sold 16,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.00, for a total value of $713,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, COO Corey Ian Sanders sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.43, for a total transaction of $2,071,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 356,980 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,789,681.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 143,786 shares of company stock valued at $5,813,294 over the last three months. Insiders own 5.09% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MGM Resorts International stock traded up $0.01 on Friday, reaching $42.56. 83,104 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,114,951. MGM Resorts International has a 52 week low of $14.65 and a 52 week high of $43.90. The business has a 50 day moving average of $40.56. The stock has a market cap of $20.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.76 and a beta of 2.44. The company has a quick ratio of 3.81, a current ratio of 3.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18.

MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported ($0.68) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.86) by $0.18. MGM Resorts International had a negative net margin of 47.65% and a negative return on equity of 17.93%. The firm had revenue of $1.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.55 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.64 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 27.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that MGM Resorts International will post -1.71 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 10th will be given a dividend of $0.002 per share. This represents a $0.01 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 9th. MGM Resorts International’s dividend payout ratio is currently -0.25%.

About MGM Resorts International

MGM Resorts International, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates casino, hotel, and entertainment resorts in the United States and Macau. The company operates through three segments: Las Vegas Strip Resorts, Regional Operations, and MGM China. Its casino resorts offer gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment, retail, and other resort amenities.

