AdvisorShares Investments LLC Takes $2.07 Million Position in Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH)

AdvisorShares Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 31,400 shares of the electronics maker’s stock, valued at approximately $2,071,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Amphenol during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Amphenol during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Sonora Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Amphenol by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. Sonora Investment Management LLC now owns 400 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of Amphenol by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Management now owns 428 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 214 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Key Financial Inc purchased a new position in shares of Amphenol during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.83% of the company’s stock.

In other Amphenol news, SVP Jean-Luc Gavelle sold 150,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.10, for a total value of $9,915,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 150,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,915,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert Livingston bought 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $65.92 per share, for a total transaction of $1,318,400.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 38,666 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,548,862.72. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold 769,133 shares of company stock worth $51,217,363 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE APH traded up $0.74 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $68.78. 11,174 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,775,592. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a current ratio of 2.43. Amphenol Co. has a 52 week low of $45.90 and a 52 week high of $69.62. The company has a market capitalization of $41.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.24. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $67.19.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The electronics maker reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.05. Amphenol had a return on equity of 24.16% and a net margin of 14.16%. The company had revenue of $2.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.18 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.71 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 27.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Amphenol Co. will post 2.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 22nd will be issued a $0.145 dividend. This represents a $0.58 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 21st. Amphenol’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.02%.

A number of brokerages have commented on APH. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price target on Amphenol from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Amphenol from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $64.27.

Amphenol Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, primarily designs, manufactures, and markets electrical, electronic, and fiber optic connectors in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Interconnect Products and Assemblies, and Cable Products and Solutions. The Interconnect Products and Assemblies segment offers connector and connector systems, including fiber optic, harsh environment, high-speed, and radio frequency interconnect products, as well as antennas; power interconnect products, busbars, and distribution systems; and other connectors.

