Aeglea BioTherapeutics (NASDAQ:AGLE) Shares Down 1.9%

Aeglea BioTherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGLE) traded down 1.9% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $6.50 and last traded at $6.57. 165,508 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 14% from the average session volume of 192,526 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.70.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Aeglea BioTherapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th.

The business has a fifty day moving average of $7.46. The stock has a market cap of $322.09 million, a PE ratio of -5.02 and a beta of 1.65.

Aeglea BioTherapeutics (NASDAQ:AGLE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.11). Equities analysts expect that Aeglea BioTherapeutics, Inc. will post -1.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AGLE. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in Aeglea BioTherapeutics by 161.5% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,136,673 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $9,002,000 after purchasing an additional 701,948 shares during the last quarter. Suvretta Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Aeglea BioTherapeutics by 80.2% during the 1st quarter. Suvretta Capital Management LLC now owns 1,367,073 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $10,827,000 after buying an additional 608,334 shares during the period. Great Point Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Aeglea BioTherapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,983,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Aeglea BioTherapeutics by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,239,975 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $25,498,000 after buying an additional 112,210 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Aeglea BioTherapeutics by 16.0% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 657,870 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $5,210,000 after buying an additional 90,857 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.73% of the company’s stock.

About Aeglea BioTherapeutics (NASDAQ:AGLE)

Aeglea BioTherapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, designs and develops human enzyme therapeutics for the treatment of patients and families with rare metabolic diseases. The company's lead product candidate is pegzilarginase, a recombinant human Arginase 1 that is in Phase III PEACE trial to evaluate the safety and efficacy for the treatment of Arginase 1 deficiency.

