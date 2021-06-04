aelf (ELF) Price Tops $0.26

aelf (CURRENCY:ELF) traded down 0.8% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on June 4th. During the last week, aelf has traded up 2.7% against the dollar. One aelf coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.26 or 0.00000690 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. aelf has a market cap of $141.21 million and $21.16 million worth of aelf was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

aelf Profile

aelf (ELF) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 13th, 2017. aelf’s total supply is 880,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 544,480,200 coins. The Reddit community for aelf is https://reddit.com/r/aelfofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . aelf’s official Twitter account is @aelfblockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for aelf is aelf.io . The official message board for aelf is medium.com/@aelfblockchain

According to CryptoCompare, “aelf is an open-source blockchain network designed as a complete business solution. The structure of ‘one main chain + multiple side chains’ allows developers to independently deploy or run DApps (Distributed Applications) on individual side chains to achieve effective resource isolation. By adopting parallel processing and the unique AEDPoS consensus mechanism, aelf's technology made major breakthroughs in performance, achieving high throughput. Based on the cross-chain technology of the main chain index and verification mechanisms, aelf achieves efficient and secure communication between the main chain and all side chains, and as a result, allows direct interoperability between side chains. ELF token is the aelf utility token, mined on the aelf mainnet explorer, previously an ERC-20 token. “

aelf Coin Trading

