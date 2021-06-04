Affimed Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NASDAQ:AFMD)

Affimed (NASDAQ:AFMD) was the target of unusually large options trading on Thursday. Investors purchased 637 put options on the stock. This is an increase of 749% compared to the typical volume of 75 put options.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its stake in Affimed by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 27,390 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $217,000 after purchasing an additional 1,945 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in Affimed by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 38,695 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $306,000 after purchasing an additional 2,010 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Affimed by 11.8% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 24,066 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $190,000 after purchasing an additional 2,541 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank boosted its stake in Affimed by 19.4% during the 1st quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 15,736 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $124,000 after purchasing an additional 2,555 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in Affimed during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.66% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AFMD opened at $8.22 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $9.30. The firm has a market cap of $807.92 million, a P/E ratio of -14.17 and a beta of 2.72. Affimed has a one year low of $2.90 and a one year high of $11.74.

Affimed (NASDAQ:AFMD) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 14th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.15). Affimed had a negative net margin of 144.10% and a negative return on equity of 87.56%. Research analysts forecast that Affimed will post -0.33 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on AFMD shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Affimed from $10.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Affimed in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company. SVB Leerink reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Affimed in a research report on Sunday, April 18th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Affimed from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $12.33.

Affimed Company Profile

Affimed N.V., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing cancer immunotherapies in the United States, Europe, and Germany. Its lead product candidate is AFM13, which has completed Phase II clinical study of CD30-positive T-cell lymphoma, and hodgkin lymphoma (HL), as well as is in Phase II clinical trials for peripheral T-cell lymphoma, and transformed mycosis fungoides; that is in Phase I clinical study in combination with adoptive NK cells for CD30-postive lymphomas; and has completed Phase Ib clinical study in combination with anti-PD-1 antibody Keytruda (pembrolizumab) in patients with relapsed HL.

