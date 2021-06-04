Affirm (NASDAQ:AFRM) Stock Price Down 4%

Affirm Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFRM) was down 4% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $60.44 and last traded at $60.69. Approximately 104,298 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 3,107,106 shares. The stock had previously closed at $63.24.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on AFRM. Truist lowered their target price on Affirm from $160.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Affirm in a research report on Monday, February 8th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $95.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Affirm in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. They set a “hold” rating and a $56.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Affirm from $85.00 to $70.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Truist Securities upped their target price on Affirm from $77.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $80.45.

Get Affirm alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $63.83.

Affirm (NASDAQ:AFRM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The company reported ($1.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.29) by ($0.77). Affirm had a negative return on equity of 53.97% and a negative net margin of 34.01%. The firm had revenue of $230.67 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $197.94 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 66.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Affirm Holdings, Inc. will post -1.75 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, VP Siphelele Jiyane sold 12,137 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.18, for a total value of $985,281.66. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 6,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $516,304.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AFRM. Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new position in Affirm during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Bamco Inc. NY acquired a new stake in shares of Affirm during the first quarter worth $28,000. Parallel Advisors LLC bought a new position in Affirm during the first quarter worth $29,000. Signaturefd LLC acquired a new position in Affirm in the first quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Firestone Capital Management bought a new stake in Affirm during the first quarter valued at $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 29.26% of the company’s stock.

Affirm Company Profile (NASDAQ:AFRM)

Affirm Holdings, Inc operates a platform for digital and mobile-first commerce in the United States and Canada. The company's platform includes point-of-sale payment solution for consumers, merchant commerce solutions, and a consumer-focused app. Its payments network and partnership with an originating bank, enables consumers to pay for a purchase over time with terms ranging from one to forty-eight months.

Featured Story: Market Timing

Receive News & Ratings for Affirm Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Affirm and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.