AGAr One Day Trading Volume Reaches $1,544.00 (AGAR)

AGAr (CURRENCY:AGAR) traded 0.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on June 4th. Over the last week, AGAr has traded down 17% against the U.S. dollar. One AGAr coin can currently be purchased for $203.16 or 0.00541487 BTC on major exchanges. AGAr has a market cap of $3.25 million and approximately $1,544.00 worth of AGAr was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get AGAr alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002667 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00002627 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.74 or 0.00068594 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $112.41 or 0.00299608 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $89.63 or 0.00238894 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $438.27 or 0.01168134 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.38 or 0.00003673 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $37,458.91 or 0.99840988 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

AGAr Coin Profile

AGAr’s total supply is 15,988 coins. AGAr’s official Twitter account is @agatkn

Buying and Selling AGAr

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as AGAr directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire AGAr should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy AGAr using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for AGAr Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for AGAr and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.