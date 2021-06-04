Agora, Inc. (NASDAQ:API) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Agora, Inc. (NASDAQ:API) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eight brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $59.50.

API has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $78.00 price objective on shares of Agora in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Nomura initiated coverage on shares of Agora in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Agora from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Finally, Macquarie decreased their price objective on shares of Agora from $80.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of API. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its position in Agora by 43.2% during the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 540 shares during the period. Infini Master Fund purchased a new position in shares of Agora in the 1st quarter worth approximately $237,000. Man Group plc purchased a new position in shares of Agora in the 1st quarter worth approximately $243,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of Agora by 43.8% in the 4th quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 6,718 shares of the company’s stock worth $266,000 after buying an additional 2,046 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Agora in the 1st quarter worth approximately $310,000. 45.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Agora stock opened at $41.95 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $48.50. The company has a market cap of $4.44 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.69. Agora has a 12-month low of $33.60 and a 12-month high of $114.96.

Agora (NASDAQ:API) last released its earnings results on Sunday, May 23rd. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.13). Agora had a negative return on equity of 2.90% and a negative net margin of 15.04%. The firm had revenue of $40.23 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $37.59 million. The business’s revenue was up 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Agora will post -0.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Agora

Agora, Inc provides Real-Time Engagement Platform-as-a-Service (RTE-PaaS) in the People's Republic of China, the United States, and internationally. Its RTE-PaaS offers developers with software tools to embed real-time video, voice, and messaging functionalities into applications. The company's enterprise-grade products include Real-Time Video, Real-Time Voice, Live Interactive Video and Audio Streaming, Real-Time Messaging, Real-Time Recording, Real-Time Streaming Acceleration, Agora Analytics, and various use case products that serves as building blocks for developers to embed the respective functions in applications.

