Aion Reaches Market Capitalization of $100.94 Million (AION)

Aion (CURRENCY:AION) traded down 1.5% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on June 4th. Aion has a total market cap of $100.94 million and $6.32 million worth of Aion was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Aion has traded up 2.6% against the dollar. One Aion coin can now be bought for about $0.20 or 0.00000545 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Aion alerts:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $37,602.71 or 1.00029966 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.71 or 0.00041797 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.35 or 0.00011568 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $413.72 or 0.01100557 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $195.53 or 0.00520139 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $144.06 or 0.00383216 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00003356 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.67 or 0.00007113 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $31.38 or 0.00083483 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.53 or 0.00004076 BTC.

About Aion

Aion (CRYPTO:AION) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Equihash210,9 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 19th, 2017. Aion’s total supply is 492,427,074 coins. Aion’s official website is theoan.com . The official message board for Aion is blog.aion.network . Aion’s official Twitter account is @Aion_Network and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Aion is /r/AionNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Aion is the digital asset of The Open Application Network. Aion is used to secure and access The OAN. As a public infrastructure, a global community of individuals, software companies, and institutions secure and maintain the operations of The OAN. These critical functions are enabled and incentivized using Aion.The Open Application Network solves the unintended consequences of platform economies. The OAN is an open-source public infrastructure for the creation and hosting of Open Apps. Open Apps are programs that put users back in control and are universally accessible across platforms. The OAN is built on open standards and is owned by everyone that uses it. “

Aion Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aion directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Aion should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Aion using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Aion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Aion and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.