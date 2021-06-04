Air France-KLM (OTCMKTS:AFLYY) Stock Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

Shares of Air France-KLM SA (OTCMKTS:AFLYY) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $5.94. Air France-KLM shares last traded at $5.72, with a volume of 45,752 shares.

Several research firms have commented on AFLYY. Berenberg Bank reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Air France-KLM in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Air France-KLM in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded shares of Air France-KLM from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Kepler Capital Markets reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Air France-KLM in a report on Friday, April 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Air France-KLM from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company. Air France-KLM has an average rating of “Sell” and a consensus price target of $6.75.

The firm has a market cap of $2.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.31 and a beta of 1.65. The business has a 50 day moving average of $5.79.

Air France-KLM (OTCMKTS:AFLYY) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The transportation company reported ($4.17) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $2.60 billion during the quarter. Equities analysts predict that Air France-KLM SA will post -6.28 EPS for the current year.

Air France-KLM Company Profile (OTCMKTS:AFLYY)

Air France-KLM SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides passenger transportation services on scheduled flights. The company operates through Network, Maintenance, Transavia, and Other segments. It also offers cargo transportation and aeronautics maintenance, and other air-transport-related services.

