Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) is Bahl & Gaynor Inc.’s 9th Largest Position

Bahl & Gaynor Inc. boosted its holdings in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) by 1.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,395,508 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,796 shares during the quarter. Air Products and Chemicals comprises approximately 2.5% of Bahl & Gaynor Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. owned about 0.63% of Air Products and Chemicals worth $392,612,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Grant Street Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals during the first quarter valued at $28,000. Key Financial Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals during the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals during the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Childress Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals during the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.01% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have issued reports on APD shares. Cowen raised their price target on Air Products and Chemicals from $340.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. HSBC dropped their target price on Air Products and Chemicals from $275.00 to $269.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Citigroup downgraded Air Products and Chemicals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $325.00 to $277.00 in a report on Friday, February 5th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Air Products and Chemicals from $310.00 to $332.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $302.00 price target on shares of Air Products and Chemicals in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $311.07.

APD traded up $1.12 during trading on Friday, reaching $305.23. 5,624 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,083,976. The firm has a market capitalization of $67.55 billion, a PE ratio of 35.78, a P/E/G ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.76. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $291.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 2.76 and a current ratio of 2.91. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $229.17 and a 52 week high of $327.89.

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The basic materials company reported $2.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.12 by ($0.04). Air Products and Chemicals had a return on equity of 14.75% and a net margin of 20.39%. The business had revenue of $2.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.36 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.04 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 9.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 1st will be paid a $1.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 30th. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.97%. Air Products and Chemicals’s payout ratio is 71.60%.

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and services worldwide. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas, and specialty gases; and equipment for the production or processing of gases comprising air separation units and non-cryogenic generators for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, gasification, metals, manufacturing, food and beverage, electronics, magnetic resonance imaging, energy production and refining, and metals.

