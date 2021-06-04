Air T (NASDAQ:AIRT) Shares Cross Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Air T, Inc. (NASDAQ:AIRT) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $23.74. Air T shares last traded at $23.01, with a volume of 4,429 shares changing hands.

Separately, TheStreet cut Air T from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday, March 25th.

Get Air T alerts:

The company has a market capitalization of $66.31 million, a P/E ratio of -62.19 and a beta of 1.51. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.88, a current ratio of 2.32 and a quick ratio of 1.26.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Air T stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Air T, Inc. (NASDAQ:AIRT) by 31.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 18,425 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,441 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned approximately 0.64% of Air T worth $438,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.96% of the company’s stock.

About Air T (NASDAQ:AIRT)

Air T, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides overnight air cargo, ground equipment sale, commercial jet engines and parts, and printing equipment and maintenance services in the United States and internationally. The company's Overnight Air Cargo segment offers air express delivery services. As of March 31, 2020, this segment had 69 aircraft under the dry-lease agreements with FedEx.

Featured Story: Technical Analysis of Stocks, How Can It Help

Receive News & Ratings for Air T Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Air T and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.