AirAsia Group Berhad (OTCMKTS:AIABF) Shares Up 13.5%

AirAsia Group Berhad (OTCMKTS:AIABF)’s share price shot up 13.5% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $0.22 and last traded at $0.21. 33,400 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 81% from the average session volume of 176,959 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.19.

Separately, Citigroup raised shares of AirAsia Group Berhad from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 12th.

Get AirAsia Group Berhad alerts:

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $0.23.

AirAsia Group Berhad, an investment holding company, provides air transportation services in Malaysia, Thailand, Indonesia, the Philippines, India, and Japan under the AirAsia brand. It also offers management, engineering, tour operating, aircraft leasing, shared and outsourcing, central depository, financial and other related, event ticketing, and consultancy services, as well as services in the areas of information technology design, development, and implementation; facilitates business transactions for AirAsia Group with non-resident goods and service providers; and trades in coffee and tea related products, and multimedia content and equipment.

Featured Story: What is the return on assets (ROA) ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for AirAsia Group Berhad Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AirAsia Group Berhad and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.